TSX dips as energy pulls back from seven-year high

* TSX ends down 28.11 points, or 0.1%, at 21,977.83
* Energy sector falls 2.4%
* Oil settles nearly 7% lower
* Materials group loses 1.5%
TORONTO, March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday, with the energy sector pulling back from its highest
level in nearly seven years as concerns over demand from major
consumer China weighed on the price of oil.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 28.11 points, or 0.1%, at 21,977.83.
U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled nearly 7% lower at
$105.96 a barrel after China's financial hub of Shanghai
launched a lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections,
prompting renewed fears of demand destruction.
The restrictions "imposed in Shanghai are evidence that the
pandemic is not yet over and inevitably, given the implications
for global growth, have put oil prices under pressure," said
Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell.
The energy sector, which accounts for 15% of the
weighting on the Toronto market fell 2.4% after it posted on
Friday its highest closing level since May 2015.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.5%. Gold was down
1.8% at about $1,922 per ounce, pressured by the recent move
higher in U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer U.S. dollar.
Cannabis producers gave back some recent gains, contributing
to a decline of 4.1% for the healthcare sector.
Still, the TSX has advanced 4% in March, putting it on track
for its biggest monthly gain since October.
Among the sectors that gained ground on Monday was
technology. It advanced 1.8%, while the consumer staples group
was up 1.1%.
