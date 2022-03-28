Log in
TSX dips as energy pulls back from seven-year high

03/28/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)

* TSX ends down 28.11 points, or 0.1%, at 21,977.83

* Energy sector falls 2.4%

* Oil settles nearly 7% lower

* Materials group loses 1.5%

TORONTO, March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with the energy sector pulling back from its highest level in nearly seven years as concerns over demand from major consumer China weighed on the price of oil.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 28.11 points, or 0.1%, at 21,977.83.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled nearly 7% lower at $105.96 a barrel after China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections, prompting renewed fears of demand destruction.

The restrictions "imposed in Shanghai are evidence that the pandemic is not yet over and inevitably, given the implications for global growth, have put oil prices under pressure," said Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell.

The energy sector, which accounts for 15% of the weighting on the Toronto market fell 2.4% after it posted on Friday its highest closing level since May 2015.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.5%. Gold was down 1.8% at about $1,922 per ounce, pressured by the recent move higher in U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer U.S. dollar.

Cannabis producers gave back some recent gains, contributing to a decline of 4.1% for the healthcare sector.

Still, the TSX has advanced 4% in March, putting it on track for its biggest monthly gain since October.

Among the sectors that gained ground on Monday was technology. It advanced 1.8%, while the consumer staples group was up 1.1%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
