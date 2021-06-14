Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX dips as losses in miners, dismal manufacturing data weigh

06/14/2021 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday, as losses in mining stocks and dismal domestic manufacturing data overshadowed gains in energy stocks.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,848.2 an ounce. [GOL/]

* Canadian factory sales slipped by 2.1% in April from March on lower sales of transportation equipment, as well as subdued petroleum and coal products sector, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.52 points, or 0.07%, at 20,123.83.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.9%. [O/R]

* Financials slipped 0.3%, while industrials fell 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 120 issues were higher, while 107 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with a trading volume of 22.35 million shares.

* TSX's top gainers were paper and packaging company Cascades Inc and IT firm Kinaxis Inc , jumping 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively.

* Biggest decliners were uranium producers Nexgen Energy Ltd , down 5.9%, followed by Cameco Corp falling 5.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited, BCE Inc , and Hut 8 Mining Corp

* Twenty-two stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on the TSX, while there were no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 95 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 43.57 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCE INC. -0.65% 60.43 Delayed Quote.13.28%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 1.57% 45.99 Delayed Quote.47.92%
CASCADES INC. 4.38% 14.41 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
HUT 8 MINING CORP. 7.91% 5.41 Delayed Quote.41.26%
KINAXIS INC. 5.20% 148.7 Delayed Quote.-21.46%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. -8.95% 5.35 Delayed Quote.68.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25aRefile-morgan stanley believes it can capture more of the $8 trillion its clients have at other financial firms -co-president
RE
10:25aMorgan stanley's e*trade added more than 5.5 million new self directed relationships (not assets) to firm's platform
RE
10:25aRefile-morgan stanley co-president, head of wealth management speaking at bank's virtual conference
RE
10:24aEXCLUSIVE : El Salvador bitcoin transfers soar, but still a fraction of dollar remittances
RE
10:21aEU starts sale of first bond backing recovery fund
RE
10:21aGE, Safran venture to develop open-bladed jet engine
RE
10:18aManaging Bank of England's trillion-pound balance sheet a major issue, says Bailey
RE
10:17aTSX dips as losses in miners, dismal manufacturing data weigh
RE
10:12aAdani Group shares shed $6 billion despite rejecting reports on investors
RE
10:06aDollar slips in muted trading as Fed meeting looms; Bitcoin tops $40,000
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin climbs near $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
4'Meme stock' rally pauses, Redditors focus on biotech stocks
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS