TSX down as energy, material stocks fall on recession worries

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index tracked losses in energy and material companies as aggressive monetary tightening by central banks raises prospects of a global recession.

At 11:10 a.m. ET (15:10 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.04 points, or 0.51%, at 19,626.1. The TSX has lost 0.8% so far this week.

Markets globally were spooked this week after Tuesday's hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data sparked fears of steep interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, raising worries about a hit to economic growth.

The energy sector dropped 2.1% as Brent crude oil fell 3% on expectations of weaker demand and a strong U.S. dollar.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.9% as bullion prices fell to a near two-month low, trading below the $1,700 mark once again.

"The market is trying to figure out if the Federal Reserve is going to go for 100 basis points or 75 basis points rate hike and (if) we're getting close to the peak of hawkishness," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"There is still a lot of concern around government spending (in Canada) and how much it is going to cause inflation."

Banks, which benefit in a high interest rate environment gained 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Canada's average resale home price fell 3.9% from a year earlier in August, but was up 1.2% on the month as the market appeared to stabilize in the Greater Toronto Area, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.

