Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TSX dragged to over one-month low by tech, commodity-linked stocks

12/15/2022 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slumped to a more than one-month low on Thursday, with technology and commodity-linked stocks dragging the resources-heavy index as hawkish Federal Reserve commentary dampened risk sentiment.

At 10:13 a.m. ET (1513 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 295.24 points, or 1.48%, at 19,596.41.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed will deliver more interest rate hikes next year, quashing hopes of a softer stance on monetary policy from the central bank which had lifted Wall Street and the TSX off their October lows.

"Clearly, Powell is erring on the side of wanting to ensure that price stability gets back around 2%-3% inflation level and he's willing to sacrifice some level of economic growth in order to do that," said Mike Archibald, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc.

"The Federal Reserve is really focused on ensuring that they do not make a policy mistake such as happened several decades ago where they raised rates aggressively."

All sectors declined, led by materials, which sank 2.2% to an about two-week low as gold prices toppled against a stronger dollar. [GOL/]

Heavyweight financials shed 0.9%, hitting their lowest since early November, while energy stocks fell 1.9% and were on track for a second straight session of declines.

The TSX's decline of 7.4% year-to-date has outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index's 17.6% drop.

Meanwhile, Canadian housing starts edged lower in November compared with the previous month as a drop in single-detached urban starts offset groundbreaking in multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday.

Canadian home sales fell 3.3% in November from October, as per data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

By Shashwat Chauhan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -2.23% 0.6697 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.66% 1.22062 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.67% 0.73251 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.32% 1.0635 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
GOLD -1.69% 1775.62 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.46% 0.012065 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.65% 0.63424 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.79% 19528.83 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
Latest news "Economy"
11:47aIndia's Nov. merchandise exports at $31.99 billion, imports at $55.88 billion
RE
11:46aStocks slide but dollar gains as central banks continue inflation battle
RE
11:45aCanada's First Quantum Minerals misses Panama payments deal deadline
RE
11:44aHungary government, employers agree on 16% minimum wage hike for 2023
RE
11:39aIsrael's Netanyahu urges US to reaffirm commitment to Saudi Arabia - Al Arabiya
RE
11:29aPeru protests grind on despite state of emergency, court mulls prison for former president
RE
11:26aPoland's top cop injured by exploding present, says ministry
RE
11:25aChina officially launches WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs
RE
11:23aArdian, Mubadala Capital in $2.1 billion private equity partnership
RE
11:19aKeystone pipeline rupture spilled diluted bitumen - EPA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
2Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
3Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...
4U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless c..
5Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough

HOT NEWS