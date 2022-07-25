TSX ends higher on energy rally as investors await earnings, Fed rate hike

July 25 (Reuters) - A rally in oil stocks lifted Canada's
main stock index to a higher close on Monday, while investors
braced for a slew of earnings reports as well as another big
interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 121.56 points, or 0.64%, at 19,104.48.
The energy sector was the biggest gainer on the
Canadian index, climbing 3.55% as crude prices rose 2.2%,
with investors trying to balance supply fears with expectations
that a rise in U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand.
Energy firms Secure Energy Services, Spartan Delta
Corp and Nuvista Energy were the best
performers in Canada.
"The price of crude is up and that's helping," said Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
Materials stocks were among the biggest decliners, which
Cieszynski attributed to a lower gold price as well as
disappointing earnings from the world's largest gold miner,
Newmont Corp.
Spot gold fell 0.5%, reflecting market expectations
of another 75 basis-point interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve on Wednesday. While gold is considered a hedge against
inflation, rising rates reduce the appeal of the non-yielding
asset.
In resources-heavy Canada, investors are looking for results
from miners including Teck Resources and First
Quantum Minerals and energy companies including Enbridge
and Imperial Oil, this week.
Mega-cap U.S. firms such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com
Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Meta Platforms Inc are also scheduled to post
earnings this week, and could shed light into global growth.
Investors have been worried that rising prices and central
banks' attempt to control it could squeeze growth as economies
reel from the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war. Canada's main
index has lost almost 10% so far this year.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional
reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)