TSX ends lower as financials and industrials lose ground

TSX ends down 95.11 points, or 0.5%, at 18,579.29
Financials fall 1.2%; industrials lose 2.1%
Energy advances 1.6% as oil settles higher
TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
fell on Thursday, including declines for financial and
industrial shares, as hawkish comments by a Federal Reserve
official set back prospects of a pause in central bank
tightening cycles.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 95.11 points, or 0.5%, at 18,579.29.
U.S. stocks also closed lower and bond yields climbed as
data on the labor market and comments from Federal Reserve Bank
of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker reinforced expectations
the central bank will be aggressive in hiking interest rates.
"Investors are trying to get a gauge at what point the
Federal Reserve is going to pause this rate hiking cycle," said
Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.
"The market is very sensitive to this and an eventual
peaking of short-term rates should provide a positive catalyst
towards higher stock prices."
The Bank of Canada has also been hiking rates. Money markets
expect the central bank to tighten by at least another 50 basis
points at a policy announcement next week.
The Toronto market's heavily weighted financials sector fell
1.2% while industrials ended 2.1% lower.
Rogers Communications Inc said its wireline
services have been restored after a brief disruption it blamed
on a fiber cut caused by a third party. Still, its shares ended
0.6% lower.
Resource shares were a bright spot.
The energy group advanced 1.6% as the price of oil
settled 0.5% higher at $85.98 a barrel.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent as copper
prices rallied.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat
Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)