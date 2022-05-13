Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX extends losing streak as market bottom remains elusive

05/13/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(This story adjusts investor's title in third paragraph in May 12 story.)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest level in a year on Thursday, moving deeper into correction territory, as gold mining shares tumbled and Manulife Financial reported downbeat earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 138.20 points, or 0.7%, at 19,699.05, its lowest closing level since May 2021. It was the sixth straight decline for the index, its longest losing streak since August last year.

"The market is searching for a bottom at this point," said Stan Wong, portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management. "If you look at sentiment, it's obviously very low."

The TSX has fallen 10.8% from its record closing high on March 29. A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more below its record closing level.

Wall Street also added to recent declines as investors worried that inflation could provoke increasingly aggressive policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.

Still, bearish sentiment could be overdone if market worries about recession don't pan out, Wong said, adding "if we got through COVID, I think we will get through some of the chatter about inflation, recession and geopolitics this time round."

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 3.1%, tracking weakness in gold prices and as copper tumbled to an eight-month low. [GOL/][MET/L]

Heavily-weighted financials slipped 1.6%, with Manulife Financial and Sun Life Financial falling 10.2% and 2.7%, respectively, after the insurers reported a drop in core earnings from a year ago, with Manulife also missing estimates.

Energy also lost ground, falling 1.3%, even as the price of oil clawed back earlier declines to settle 0.4% higher. [O/R]

Among the sectors that gained ground was technology. It ended 1.8% higher, helped by a 11.6% rebound in the shares of Shopify Inc.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00aCanada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be violent crime defense
RE
10:51aErdogan says Turkey not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
RE
10:51aGold hurtles to fourth weekly dip on dollar's ascent as rate hikes loom
RE
10:49aHSBC hires Robey Warshaw to advise on Ping An break-up push
RE
10:46aSouth Africa's Eskom to resume power cuts at lower level
RE
10:41aWall Street rallies as growth stocks rebound, Twitter slides
RE
10:40aUK PM Johnson targets civil service to cut government costs
RE
10:39aU.S. Needs to Reduce Dependence on Imported Chips, Key Supplies, Says Commerce Secretary
DJ
10:32aEUROPEAN NATIONS TELL ISRAEL : Do not build new housing units in West Bank
RE
10:32aTSX extends losing streak as market bottom remains elusive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stock futures rebound, Twitter falls
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
4Bitcoin set for record losing streak after 'stablecoin' collapse
5Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..

HOT NEWS