TSX extends quarterly decline as recession worries grow

(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 144.10 points, or 0.8%, at 19,078.64
* Energy falls 3.7%; oil settles 1.8% lower
* Technology loses 2.2%
* Shopify declines 5.6%
TORONTO, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday, weighed by weakness in energy and technology
shares, amid growing fears that aggressive policy tightening by
central banks to tackle inflation will tip economies into
recession.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 144.10 points, or 0.8%, at 19,078.64.
It is on track to decline 12.8% in the second quarter, which
would be its worst quarterly performance since the pandemic-led
slump in 2020.
There is a risk U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increases
will slow the economy too much, but the bigger risk is
persistent inflation that starts to let public expectations
about prices drift higher, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.
"Worries (are) once again rising about how far interest
rates will need to rise to curb inflation and what this means
for growth," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti
Capital.
"I think sentiment is shifting to the view that the U.S. Fed
will not be able to avoid a hard landing and that the U.S.
economy is destined to tip into recession."
Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil.
The energy sector fell 3.7%, giving back some of its gains
over the previous three days, as oil prices fell. U.S. crude
futures settled 1.8% lower at $109.78 a barrel, with
worries about slower economic growth offsetting ongoing concerns
about tight crude supplies.
The technology group ended 2.2% lower, including a decline
of 5.6% for the shares of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc
after the company completed a 10-for-1 stock split.
(Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)