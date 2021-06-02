Log in
TSX falls 0.02% to 19,971.15

06/02/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.02 percent to 19,971.15 

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd , up 31.1%, Tilray Inc, up 11.3%, and Village Farms International Inc, higher by 11%.

* Lagging shares were Westport Fuel Systems Inc, down 13.1%, Interfor Corp, down 5.5%, and Denison Mines Corp, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 113 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 251.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.79 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector slipped 0.13 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.52%, or $1.03, to $68.75 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.44%, or $1.01, to $71.26 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 14.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 2 at 21:08 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 31.11% 18.25 Delayed Quote.64.93%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 3.17% 11.06 Delayed Quote.38.32%
GOLD 0.51% 1908.43 Delayed Quote.0.52%
INTERFOR CORPORATION -5.54% 29.64 Delayed Quote.30.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.98% 71.19 Delayed Quote.34.31%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.05% 607.2347 Delayed Quote.36.45%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.49% 1111.959 Delayed Quote.0.52%
SILVER 1.05% 28.14 Delayed Quote.6.62%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 2.27% 30.22 Delayed Quote.38.41%
WTI 1.25% 68.745 Delayed Quote.38.93%
