TSX falls 0.02% to 19,971.15

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.02 percent to 19,971.15

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd , up 31.1%, Tilray Inc, up 11.3%, and Village Farms International Inc, higher by 11%.

* Lagging shares were Westport Fuel Systems Inc, down 13.1%, Interfor Corp, down 5.5%, and Denison Mines Corp, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 113 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 251.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.79 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector slipped 0.13 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.52%, or $1.03, to $68.75 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.44%, or $1.01, to $71.26 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 14.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 2 at 21:08 GMT.