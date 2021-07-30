Log in
TSX falls 0.12% to 20,287.80

07/30/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.12 percent to 20,287.80 

* Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , up 8.3%, Restaurant Brands International Inc, up 5.4%, and OceanaGold Corp, higher by 4.3%.

* Lagging shares were Denison Mines Corp, down 5.6%, Tilray Inc, down 5.0%, and Eldorado Gold Corp, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 127 issues rose and 100 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 192.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Toronto-dominion Bank and Denison Mines Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.12 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector slipped 2.23 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.26%, or $0.19, to $73.81 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.37%, or $0.28, to $76.33 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 16.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 30 at 21:03. 


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS