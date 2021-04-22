Log in
TSX falls 0.58% to 19,031.64

04/22/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.58 percent to 19,031.64 

* Leading the index were Laurentian Bank of Canada, up 5.6%, goeasy Ltd, up 4.5%, and Air Canada, higher by 4.4%.

* Lagging shares were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, down 7.0%, Silvercrest Metals Inc, down 5.5%, and New Gold Inc, lower by 4.8%.

* On the TSX 73 issues rose and 154 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 171.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.21 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector climbed 0.02 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.51%, or $0.31, to $61.66 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.43%, or $0.28, to $65.6

* The TSX is up 9.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 22 at 21:03 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 4.44% 24.69 Delayed Quote.3.82%
GOEASY LTD. 4.46% 145.11 Delayed Quote.43.72%
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 5.62% 42.48 Delayed Quote.28.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.77% 65.58 Delayed Quote.28.24%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.94% 551.0645 Delayed Quote.27.01%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.54% 1037.495 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -1.18% 25.15 Delayed Quote.19.20%
WTI 0.89% 61.639 Delayed Quote.29.35%
