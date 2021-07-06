Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy shares

07/06/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed course to inch lower on Tuesday, as a drop in energy shares on weaker oil prices offset gains in miners.

* The energy sector fell 3.2%, with Cenovus Energy Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp leading the declines with a drop of 5.3% and 3.7%, respectively. [O/R]

* Oil prices fell more than a percent, having hit multi-year highs earlier in the session after OPEC+ producers clashed over plans to raise supply to meet rising global demand.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50 points, or 0.25%, at 20,231.46.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5% as gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,808 an ounce. [GOL/]

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were gold miners Centerra Gold Inc and NovaGold Resources Inc, rising 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

* Official data from Toronto Regional Real Estate Board showed that home sales across Toronto inched down in June from the prior month as market activity continued to ease from the record levels reached in March.

* The financials sector slipped 0.4%. The industrials sector was unchanged.

* On the TSX, 80 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.79-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.29 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Bombardier Inc .

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 53 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 36.57 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.35% 1.44 Delayed Quote.197.92%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.50% 87.19 Delayed Quote.21.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23aChina tech crackdown drives selloff in Didi Global and affiliated firms
RE
10:22aS.Africa's AngloGold's new CEO to tackle 'enormous' discount
RE
10:22aOil slips after reaching multi-year highs on OPEC+ dispute
RE
10:20aU.S. Services Sector Growth Cools in June But Remains High -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:19aTSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy shares
RE
10:19a10-year u.s. treasury yield hits 1.352%, lowest level snce feb 24; last at 1.355%
RE
10:18aTSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy shares
RE
10:18aChina steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms after Didi IPO drama
RE
10:15aFunds in UK failing to value themselves properly, says watchdog
RE
10:13aMexico's foreign minister ebrard says has proposed to united states reopening shared u.s.-mexico border city by city depending on vaccination rates along border
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
3EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
4EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets
5Analysis-OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry

HOT NEWS