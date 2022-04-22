Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish

04/22/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a seven-week low on Friday as investors weighed the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks to cool inflation, with broadbased declines led by the financial, energy and materials sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 464.03 points, or 2.1%, at 21,186.38, its biggest decline since last November and its lowest closing level since March 1. For the week, the index was down 3.1%.

Wall Street also slumped, with the decline coming one day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish pivot, backing a quicker move to combat inflation.

The Bank of Canada has also turned more hawkish. It could consider a larger rate increase than the half-point move it made last week, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday.

Domestic economic data showed the largest monthly gain in producer prices since the series began in January 1956.

All 10 of the TSX's major sectors lost ground, with the heavily-weighted financial services sector falling 2.6% and technology ending 2.5% lower.

Energy was down 1.9% as U.S. crude futures CLc1 settled 1.7% lower at $102.07 a barrel. Oil was burdened by the prospect of higher interest rates, weaker global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.6%. It included a decline of 9.1% for copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd as copper prices fell.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10pU.S. Postal Service chief warns of inflation impact
RE
05:09pUtilities Edge Lower On Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:08pCommunications Services Down After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:07pTSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish
RE
05:06pTech Down Amid Earnings Fears -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pS&P affirms UK's sovereign credit rating at 'AA/A-1+'
RE
05:04pFinancials Down as Rate Fears Spur Global Market Turmoil -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:02pTSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish
RE
05:02pConsumer Cos Slide on Rate Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:01pHealth Care Down Sharply on Retreat from Growth Areas -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
2FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
3SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
4For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
5BUA CEMENT : REPORT OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25TH APRIL 2022

HOT NEWS