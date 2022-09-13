TSX falls by most since June as U.S. inflation data spooks investors

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments
to close)
* TSX ends down 341.83 points, or 1.7%, at 19,645.40
* Posts its biggest decline since June 16
* Financials sector slides 1.9%
* Technology ends 3.3% lower
TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on
Tuesday posted its biggest decline in nearly three months, after
data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. consumer prices
bolstered bets for another aggressive interest rate hike from
the Federal Reserve.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 341.83 points, or 1.7%, at 19,645.40, its
biggest decline since June 16. It follows four straight days of
gains.
Wall Street tumbled in a broad sell-off after
hotter-than-expected inflation data dashed hopes that the Fed
could relent and scale back its policy tightening in the near
future.
"We'll most likely see central banks in the U.S. and Canada
under pressure to continue raising interest rates," said Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
The Bank of Canada has vowed to reduce inflation which was
at an annual rate of 7.6% in July.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced C$4.5
billion ($3.43 billion) in measures on Tuesday intended to
provide relief from high inflation to low-income families.
The rate-sensitive financials sector fell 1.9% and
information technology was down 3.3%.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.1% as gold and copper
prices fell.
Oil prices also dipped, with U.S. crude oil futures settling
0.5% lower at $87.31 a barrel, which weighed on energy. The
sector ended down 0.7%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Aniruddha
Ghosh and Johann Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
and David Gregorio)