TSX falls on economic uncertainty; resource shares limit losses

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 98.03 points, or 0.5%, at 21,304.40, after giving back some earlier gains.

Wall Street's main indexes also fell, with the declines more severe than on the TSX, as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring.

"Markets are attractive at these levels if you have a long enough time horizon to weigh out the global uncertainty," said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"There is still a risk of these oil price pressures translating into demand destruction and hurting economic growth."

The price of oil spiked to its highest level since 2008 at $130.50 a barrel before settling up 3.2% at $119.40 a barrel.

Canada's energy sector gained nearly 3%, reaching its highest level in five years, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5%.

Gold rose 1.5% to $1,997.61 per ounce.

Together, the energy and materials sectors have a 27% weighting on the Toronto market.

Among sectors that lost ground was consumer discretionary, which ended 3.3% lower as auto parts makers fell.

Heavily-weighted financials lost 1.6% and industrials were down nearly 1%. It included a 16.5% decline for Cargojet Inc as the air cargo services company reported quarterly results.

