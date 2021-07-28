TSX flat as glum Shopify forecast outweighs strong Loblaw earnings

Shares in Shopify fell 1.8% as the company reiterated the same outlook since the last two quarters, despite beating second-quarter revenue expectations.

Loblaw rose 0.2% as it beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on increased demand for groceries and other essentials.

Statistics Canada said the country's annual inflation rate in June dipped to 3.1% from a year-over-year increase of 3.6% in May, in part due to downward pressure from the prices of clothing and vegetables.

* At 9:58 a.m. ET (1358 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.96 points, or 0.01%, at 20,171.39.

* Four of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the healthcare sector.

* The energy sector dropped 0.1%, while financials gained 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 125 issues were higher, while 101 issues declined for a 1.24-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.99 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tilray Inc, which jumped 24.3% after quarterly earnings.

* Real Matters Inc fell 10.4%, the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B, Tilray and The Green Organic Dutchman.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 39 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 37.94 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)