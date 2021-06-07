TSX flat as losses in miners offset energy, banking gains

* After hitting a record high of 20,067.19 at open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.95 points, or 0.06%, at 20,041.14 as of 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT).

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals' miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold prices were pressured by firmer U.S. Treasury yields. [GOL/]

* The energy sector climbed 0.2% as U.S. crude prices gained 0.1% a barrel, while the financials sector rose 0.2%

* On the TSX, 130 issues advanced, while 95 issues declined in a 1.37-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 18.36 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were clinical stage immuno-oncology company Trillium Therapeutics Inc , up 9.8%, and cyber-security firm BlackBerry Limited, which rose 3.8%.

* Advertising firm AcuityAds Holdings Inc , down 2.33%, fell the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was freight company TFI International Inc , which lost 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were BCE Inc , UEX Corp, and BlackBerry Limited.

* The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 115 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 34.98 million shares.

