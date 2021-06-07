Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX flat as losses in miners offset energy, banking gains

06/07/2021 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as losses in mining shares offset gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while investors await U.S inflation data due later this week.

* After hitting a record high of 20,067.19 at open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.95 points, or 0.06%, at 20,041.14 as of 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT).

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals' miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold prices were pressured by firmer U.S. Treasury yields. [GOL/]

* The energy sector climbed 0.2% as U.S. crude prices gained 0.1% a barrel, while the financials sector rose 0.2%

* On the TSX, 130 issues advanced, while 95 issues declined in a 1.37-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 18.36 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were clinical stage immuno-oncology company Trillium Therapeutics Inc , up 9.8%, and cyber-security firm BlackBerry Limited, which rose 3.8%.

* Advertising firm AcuityAds Holdings Inc , down 2.33%, fell the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was freight company TFI International Inc , which lost 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were BCE Inc , UEX Corp, and BlackBerry Limited.

* The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 115 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 34.98 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC. 0.95% 13.8 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
BCE INC. 0.23% 61.24 Delayed Quote.12.20%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 7.83% 18.08 Delayed Quote.98.34%
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC. -4.40% 109.06 Delayed Quote.74.36%
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC. 15.78% 11.42 Delayed Quote.-47.57%
UEX CORPORATION 11.11% 0.45 Delayed Quote.55.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:04aU.S. FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug
RE
11:03aINTERGLOBE AVIATION  : Indian airline IndiGo expects domestic travel recovery by Oct-Dec quarter
RE
11:02aBIOGEN  : U.S. FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug
RE
11:00aEU quizzes industry on relocating euro clearing from London
RE
10:56aDollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines
RE
10:54aSterling steady amid doubts over June 21 reopening
RE
10:53aAMAZON COM  : Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal
RE
10:52aSwitzerland must adjust to remain business-friendly after G7 tax deal, experts say
RE
10:50aFunding and vaccines sought from G20 nations for COVAX, says WHO
RE
10:49aWORLD BANK  : Commodity prices resumed their upward trend in May—Pink Sheet
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
4Oil hits two-year high above $72 on demand hopes, OPEC+ curbs
5EXCLUSIVE: Some on Wall Street try options trade to bet against AMC without getting burned

HOT NEWS