TSX flat as tech weakness offsets commodity-linked gains

03/23/2022 | 10:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday after hitting a record high in the previous session as weakness in the technology and financial sectors countered gains in commodity-linked shares.

At 9:48 a.m. ET (13:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.67 points, or 0.05%, at 22,062.68. The index was on course to snap a six-session rally.

It had recorded back to back record highs in recent days as investors placed bets on beaten-down technology stocks and higher metal and oil prices boosted commodity-linked sectors.

"I think part of the good performance was the market scrambling to get out of bonds, given how much they have fallen recently, and they moved into equities almost as a default kind of hedge," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"But the current climate is not really positive for equities either, which is why we are seeing the swings we are seeing."

Toronto-listed technology stocks fell 2.0% on Wednesday, tracking weakness in the U.S tech-heavy Nasdaq index. E-commerce company Shopify Inc, which has the third-largest market capitalization on the TSX, shed 3.2%

The energy sector climbed 2.8% to a two-week high as oil prices rose due to disruption of Russian and Kazakh crude exports through the CPC pipeline.[O/R]

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1.2% as investors turned to bullion to shield themselves from soaring inflation and the uncertainty caused by the Ukraine crisis. [GOL/]

The financials sector slipped 0.8%, while the industrials sector fell 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 48.52 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
