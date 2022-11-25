Advanced search
TSX futures climb on stronger oil prices

11/25/2022 | 07:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices strengthened and investors continued to bet on smaller interest rate hikes from the world's largest economy.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:01 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index touched its highest closing level in more than five months on Thursday.

Crude prices jumped almost 2% after the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq stressed the importance of adhering to OPEC+ output cuts that last until the end of 2023. [GOL/][O/R]

Futures tracking U.S. stock indices were mixed on Friday, with retailers in focus as Black Friday sales kicked off. U.S. markets were closed on Thursday and will see a shortened trading session on Friday on account of Thanksgiving. [.N]

COMMODITIES

Gold futures: $1,750.5; -0.3% [GOL/]

US crude: $79.82; +2.4% [O/R]

Brent crude: $86.8; +1.7% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.3)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.24% 0.90022 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
BRENT OIL 2.01% 86.74 Delayed Quote.13.38%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.07% 1.61413 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.42% 104.33 Delayed Quote.14.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.17% 0.70859 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
GOLD -0.21% 1751.64 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.27% 0.83262 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.79% 737.6179 Real-time Quote.12.75%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.30% 20344.07 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
WTI 2.32% 79.763 Delayed Quote.7.88%
