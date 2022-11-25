TSX futures climb on stronger oil prices

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:01 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index touched its highest closing level in more than five months on Thursday.

Crude prices jumped almost 2% after the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq stressed the importance of adhering to OPEC+ output cuts that last until the end of 2023. [GOL/][O/R]

Futures tracking U.S. stock indices were mixed on Friday, with retailers in focus as Black Friday sales kicked off. U.S. markets were closed on Thursday and will see a shortened trading session on Friday on account of Thanksgiving. [.N]

COMMODITIES

Gold futures: $1,750.5; -0.3% [GOL/]

US crude: $79.82; +2.4% [O/R]

Brent crude: $86.8; +1.7% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.3)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)