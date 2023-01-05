Advanced search
TSX futures crawl higher on upbeat crude prices

01/05/2023 | 07:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index edged higher for the third straight session on Thursday tracking oil prices.

Crude oil ticked above 2% as supply disruptions in the U.S. supported prices that were hammered in the previous two sessions on global growth worries. [O/R]

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 0651 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.75% higher on Wednesday, with gold miners near seven-month highs.

U.S. stock index futures were muted on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes showed the central bank's commitment to taming inflation. [.N]

Canadian exports are expected to have shrunk in November to C$0.61 bln from C$1.21 bln in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. The data is expected at 0830 ET.

COMMODITIES AT 0651 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,851.9; -0.38% [GOL/]

U.S. crude: $74.33; +2.06% [O/R]

Brent crude: $79.45; +2.07% [O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

ADP National Employment for Dec. at 0815 ET

Initial and continued weekly jobless claims at 0830 ET

S&P Global Composite PMI Final for Dec. at 0945 ET

S&P Global Services PMI Final for Dec. at 0945 ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

(C$1=$0.7406)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.24% 0.92293 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
BRENT OIL 2.01% 79.49 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.13% 1.62405 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 98.1 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.40% 0.6856 Delayed Quote.0.45%
GOLD -0.38% 1847.6 Delayed Quote.0.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.40% 0.85095 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.03% 675.5752 Real-time Quote.-9.39%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.25% 406.8836 Real-time Quote.-3.89%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.75% 19588.83 Delayed Quote.1.05%
WTI 1.55% 74.51 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
HOT NEWS