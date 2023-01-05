TSX futures crawl higher on upbeat crude prices

Crude oil ticked above 2% as supply disruptions in the U.S. supported prices that were hammered in the previous two sessions on global growth worries. [O/R]

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 0651 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.75% higher on Wednesday, with gold miners near seven-month highs.

U.S. stock index futures were muted on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes showed the central bank's commitment to taming inflation. [.N]

Canadian exports are expected to have shrunk in November to C$0.61 bln from C$1.21 bln in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. The data is expected at 0830 ET.

COMMODITIES AT 0651 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,851.9; -0.38% [GOL/]

U.S. crude: $74.33; +2.06% [O/R]

Brent crude: $79.45; +2.07% [O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

ADP National Employment for Dec. at 0815 ET

Initial and continued weekly jobless claims at 0830 ET

S&P Global Composite PMI Final for Dec. at 0945 ET

S&P Global Services PMI Final for Dec. at 0945 ET

(C$1=$0.7406)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)