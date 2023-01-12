Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TSX futures crawl up ahead of U.S. inflation data

01/12/2023 | 07:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by an uptick in commodity prices, while investors were on the edge ahead of consumer inflation data out of the world's largest economy.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3%.

U.S. consumer prices in December are expected to have tempered on a year-on-year basis to a 6.5% increase from 7.1% in the previous month. The numbers are key for investors to speculate by how much the Federal Reserve could raise rates in February.

Gold and crude oil prices advanced on hopes of softer U.S. inflation print expected at 0830 ET.

Aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks globally hammered equities in 2022, with Canadian stocks falling 8.6% last year as the Bank of Canada raised its interest rates to its highest level in almost 15 years at 4.25%.

The central bank is expected to deliver another 25-basis-point hike later this month.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 0.6% to its highest closing level in more than five weeks, led by cyclical sectors that tend to particularly benefit from an improved economic outlook. [.TO]

In company news, U.S.-listed shares of Organigram Holdings jumped 7.2% premarket as the Cannabis producer forecast a higher revenue for 2023.

Across the border, futures for U.S.-listed shares were flat at 0715 a.m. ET. [.N]

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,888; +0.5% [GOL/]

US crude: $78.32; +1.18% [O/R]

Brent crude: $83.66; +1.21% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Monthly and Annual CPI for December at 0830 ET

Initial weekly jobless claims at 0830 ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1 = C$1.3422)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.19% 0.92648 Delayed Quote.0.39%
BRENT OIL 1.03% 83.74 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.05% 1.63192 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.86% 97.355 Delayed Quote.1.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.23% 0.69481 Delayed Quote.0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.74485 Delayed Quote.0.85%
GOLD 0.58% 1887.68 Delayed Quote.2.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.36% 0.85206 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 0.00% 1.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.44% 714.8093 Real-time Quote.-3.64%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.21% 431.404 Real-time Quote.-6.81%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.63% 20025.05 Delayed Quote.3.30%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.06% 1.3421 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
WTI 0.85% 78.554 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
Latest news "Economy"
07:34aPalm oil production in top Asian producers to remain tight in 2023
RE
07:34aTSX futures crawl up ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
07:32aFactbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas
RE
07:31aFactbox-Who is Russia's new war commander Gerasimov and why was he appointed?
RE
07:28aBritain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
RE
07:28aEx-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
RE
07:23aKing Charles makes first appearance since son Harry's book
RE
07:21aSouth Africa to take on Eskom debt in staggered way
RE
07:20aPolish central banker Kotecki says no room for rate cut this year
RE
07:17aSaudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
2Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
4Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022
5Schaeffler : 2023-01-12 Bank of America – C-Suite SMID Conference..

HOT NEWS