Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TSX futures dip as commodity prices slide

10/24/2022 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was set to open lower on Monday as softer commodity prices could stall a recent rally that has been driven by optimism over slowing pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 06:53 a.m. ET.

Crude prices fell about 1% after Chinese data showed demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption. [O/R]

Gold prices also fell as the dollar climbed, making the yellow metal more expensive for other currency holders. [GOL/]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.5% higher on Friday, its highest closing in more than two weeks, after a report said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December. [.TO]

Focus is on the Bank of Canada's policy decision on Wednesday, with traders pricing in a 70.2% chance of a supersized 75 bps hike, taking its overnight lending rate to a 14-year high at 4%.

Elsewhere, Facebook warned on Friday it may block sharing of news content on its platform in Canada over concerns about legislation that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers.

($1 = 1.3714 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.48% 1.12766 Delayed Quote.-16.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.54% 0.72815 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.38% 0.98215 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
GOLD -0.81% 1647.52 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.34% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.16% 130.01 Delayed Quote.-61.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.32% 0.56817 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.52% 18860.95 Delayed Quote.-12.46%
Latest news "Economy"
12:31pSouth African civil servants set to strike after rejecting wage offer
RE
12:30pParkour athletes switch off Paris lights one by one
RE
12:29pMonte dei paschi ceo inclined to accept all early exit demands f…
RE
12:25pPaddle your own pumpkin: racers descend on Belgian pond
RE
12:25pAir strike during Myanmar concert kills at least 30 - media, opposition
RE
12:21pUK Conservative Party's ERG says unable to agree on endorsing either PM candidate
RE
12:19pFormer Tinkoff execs raise $16 million for fintech start-up
RE
12:18pTSX futures dip as commodity prices slide
RE
12:18pDollar shrugs off suspected Japan intervention; pound eyes UK politics
RE
12:16pFactbox-China's new political elites and their connection to Xi
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures slide as China worries sour global mood
2European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
3France's Atos says several players eyeing its Tech Foundations business
4Dollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed
5Tesla cuts starting prices for Model 3, Model Y in China

HOT NEWS