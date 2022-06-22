Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX futures down on weaker commodities; inflation data eyed

06/22/2022 | 07:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness in commodities, while investors awaited domestic inflation figures.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.1% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Oil prices tumbled amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to reduce taxes on fuel to cut costs for drivers amid aggravated relations between the White House and the U.S. oil industry.[O/R]

Gold prices fell as the dollar ticked up and investors looked for more cues on monetary policy strategy when Fed Chair Jerome Powell sits down in front of Congress later in the day.[GOL/]

Domestic inflation data for May is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.4% higher at 19,257.29 on Tuesday.[.TO]

Dow e-minis were down 378 points, or 1.24% at 6:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 54.25 points, or 1.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 192.75 points, or 1.66%. [.N]

TOP STORY [TOP/CAN]

Bombardier Inc workers on a key program for the Canadian business jet maker will decide on Wednesday whether to accept a new contract offer or walk off the job.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Bombardier: TD Securities cuts target price to C$62 from C$69

Parkland Fuel Corp: Goldman Sachs cuts target price to C$35 from C$36

Transalta Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$17.5 from C$17

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1822.3; -0.71% [GOL/]

US crude: $104.25; -4.84% [O/R]

Brent crude: $109.67; -4.29% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:39aKkr, baring private equity, blackstone, bain, and broo…
RE
07:39aBidders for japan's toshiba corp considering offering…
RE
07:34aLibya's Bashagha says he supports removal of foreign fighters
RE
07:33aFutures slide ahead of Powell's congressional testimony
RE
07:31aRussia says West is spreading lies about causes of world's food crisis
RE
07:29aEuro, sterling knocked by global growth worries
RE
07:26aTSX futures down on weaker commodities; inflation data eyed
RE
07:24aRussia may cut off gas entirely, Europe needs to prepare - IEA
RE
07:24aIea's fatih birol says russia may seek to cut off gas completely…
RE
07:24aIEA'S BIROL : Russian reduction of gas flows designed to make it…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
2Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
3Novartis Gets EU Approval for Tabrecta Lung-Cancer Treatment
4Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty
5Stellantis looks beyond SUV era with new Peugeot 408

HOT NEWS