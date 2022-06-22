TSX futures down on weaker commodities; inflation data eyed

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.1% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Oil prices tumbled amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to reduce taxes on fuel to cut costs for drivers amid aggravated relations between the White House and the U.S. oil industry.[O/R]

Gold prices fell as the dollar ticked up and investors looked for more cues on monetary policy strategy when Fed Chair Jerome Powell sits down in front of Congress later in the day.[GOL/]

Domestic inflation data for May is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.4% higher at 19,257.29 on Tuesday.[.TO]

Dow e-minis were down 378 points, or 1.24% at 6:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 54.25 points, or 1.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 192.75 points, or 1.66%. [.N]

TOP STORY [TOP/CAN]

Bombardier Inc workers on a key program for the Canadian business jet maker will decide on Wednesday whether to accept a new contract offer or walk off the job.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Bombardier: TD Securities cuts target price to C$62 from C$69

Parkland Fuel Corp: Goldman Sachs cuts target price to C$35 from C$36

Transalta Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$17.5 from C$17

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1822.3; -0.71% [GOL/]

US crude: $104.25; -4.84% [O/R]

Brent crude: $109.67; -4.29% [O/R]

