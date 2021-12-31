Log in
TSX futures down on weaker crude prices

12/31/2021 | 07:04am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell in thin trading on Friday weighed by weaker crude prices as COVID-19 cases soared to new daily highs across the globe, stoked by the Omicron variant.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 6:50 a.m. ET.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.0% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.9%. [O/R]

A growing number of countries are reporting record daily cases of COVID-19 because of the Omicron coronavirus variant and New Year celebrations will be scaled back and dampened by ongoing uncertainty about the spread of the virus.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.2% lower at 21,294.64 on Thursday, snapping a five-day winning streak. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were down 69 points, or 0.19%, at 6:50 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 33.75 points, or 0.21%. [.N]

The Canadian market will be closed on Monday.

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canada's WestJet Airlines will cancel 15% of scheduled flights in January because the rapidly spreading Omicron has left the airline unable to fully staff its operations, the company said on Thursday.

Canada's Ontario and Quebec announced fresh measures to combat COVID-19 on Thursday as the country faces a rise in cases that has forced tens of thousands into isolation, made tests difficult to access and burdened its healthcare sector.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

OpSens Inc: RBC raises target price to C$4 from C$3.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1820.1; +0.33% [GOL/]

US crude: $76.19; -1.04% [O/R]

Brent crude: $78.8; -0.9% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
