TSX futures down on weaker gold, recession fears

06/29/2022 | 06:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index inched lower on Wednesday as weakness in bullion and recession fears weighed on investor sentiment, with losses limited by a rebound in crude prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 6:40 a.m. ET.

Gold fell as prospects of elevated interest rates continued to override its safe-haven appeal, despite looming recession risks, while U.S. crude prices were up 0.4% a barrel and Brent crude added 0.2%.[O/R][GOL/]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.2% lower at 19,222.74 on Tuesday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were down 29 points, or 0.09% at 6:40 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 39.75 points, or 0.34%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp and Canadian partner Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday they would sell their Montney and Duvernay assets in Canada to Whitecap Resources Inc for C$1.9 billion ($1.48 billion).

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Burcon Nutrascience Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts to speculative buy from buy

Cogeco Communications Inc: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Whitecap Resources Inc: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$22 from C$20

COMMODITIES AT 6:40 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1819; -0.12% [GOL/]

US crude: $112.26; +0.45% [O/R]

Brent crude: $118.25; +0.23% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q1: Prior -4.3%

0830 GDP final for Q1: Expected -1.5%; Prior -1.5%

0830 GDP sales final for Q1: Expected -0.5%; Prior -0.4%

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q1: Prior 3.1%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q1: Expected 8.1%; Prior 8.1%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 5.1%; Prior 5.1%

0830 PCE prices final for Q1: Prior 7.0%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
