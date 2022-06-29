TSX futures down on weaker gold, recession fears

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 6:40 a.m. ET.
Gold fell as prospects of elevated interest rates continued to override its safe-haven appeal, despite looming recession risks, while U.S. crude prices were up 0.4% a barrel and Brent crude added 0.2%.[O/R][GOL/]
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.2% lower at 19,222.74 on Tuesday. [.TO]
Dow e-minis were down 29 points, or 0.09% at 6:40 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 39.75 points, or 0.34%. [.N]
TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]
U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp and Canadian partner Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday they would sell their Montney and Duvernay assets in Canada to Whitecap Resources Inc for C$1.9 billion ($1.48 billion).
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]
Burcon Nutrascience Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts to speculative buy from buy
Cogeco Communications Inc: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
Whitecap Resources Inc: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$22 from C$20
COMMODITIES AT 6:40 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1819; -0.12% [GOL/]
US crude: $112.26; +0.45% [O/R]
Brent crude: $118.25; +0.23% [O/R]
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Corporate profits revised for Q1: Prior -4.3%
0830 GDP final for Q1: Expected -1.5%; Prior -1.5%
0830 GDP sales final for Q1: Expected -0.5%; Prior -0.4%
0830 GDP cons spending final for Q1: Prior 3.1%
0830 GDP deflator final for Q1: Expected 8.1%; Prior 8.1%
0830 Core PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 5.1%; Prior 5.1%
0830 PCE prices final for Q1: Prior 7.0%
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)