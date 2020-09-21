Log in
TSX futures drop as COVID-19 cases rise; oil weighs

09/21/2020 | 07:52am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as an increase in COVID-19 cases raised fears of a second round of lockdowns, while oil prices fell on the possible return of Libyan oil production.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.47% at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed 0.29% lower at 16,198.97 on Friday.

Dow e-minis were down 520 points, or 1.88%, while S&P 500 e-minis lost 52.75 points, or 1.61% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 158.75 points, or 1.48%.

TOP STORIES

Canada's most populous province is cracking down on private social gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a surprise news conference called on Saturday.

Streaming firm Wheaton Precious Metals Corp said on Sunday it was planning a UK listing by year-end, potentially the largest metals and mining company to join the London Stock Exchange since Glencore in 2011.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,929; -1.24%

US crude: $40.3; -1.97%

Brent crude: $42.33; -1.9%

($1=C$1.32)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.88% 27657.42 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
NASDAQ 100 -1.30% 10936.982393 Delayed Quote.25.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.07% 10793.28193 Delayed Quote.20.29%
S&P 500 -1.12% 3319.47 Delayed Quote.2.75%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.29% 16198.97 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
