TSX futures drop as COVID-19 cases rise; oil weighs

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.47% at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed 0.29% lower at 16,198.97 on Friday.

Dow e-minis were down 520 points, or 1.88%, while S&P 500 e-minis lost 52.75 points, or 1.61% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 158.75 points, or 1.48%.

TOP STORIES

Canada's most populous province is cracking down on private social gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a surprise news conference called on Saturday.

Streaming firm Wheaton Precious Metals Corp said on Sunday it was planning a UK listing by year-end, potentially the largest metals and mining company to join the London Stock Exchange since Glencore in 2011.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,929; -1.24%

US crude: $40.3; -1.97%

Brent crude: $42.33; -1.9%

($1=C$1.32)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)