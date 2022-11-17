Advanced search
TSX futures drop as oil, gold prices weigh

11/17/2022 | 07:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking losses in commodity prices from fears over weakening demand in top consumer China.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.5% at 6:52 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended lower on Wednesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares, while data showed that annual inflation held steady. [.TO]

Gold prices slipped after U.S. retail sales improved in October, rekindling expectations that the improved economic data could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates.[GOL/]

Oil prices also fell as geopolitical tensions eased while rising COVID infections in China added worries that demand would not recover soon. [O/R]

Among stocks, TC Energy said that the weather-related issues that prompted the Calgary-based firm to halt deliveries this week through its Keystone oil pipeline have been resolved.

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday following mixed economic data this week, while chip designer Nvidia rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue.[.N]

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,127.7; -+1.0% [GOL/]

US crude: $46.39; -+0.64% [O/R]

Brent crude: $49.85; -+0.6% [O/R]

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS