TSX futures drop as virus fears cloud recovery hopes

Canada's government on Thursday had proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.7%at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% higher at 15,912.26 on Thursday.

Dow e-minis fell 213 points, or 0.8%, while S&P 500 e-minis slipped 20.75 points, or 0.64%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 37.75 points, or 0.35%.

TOP STORIES

Oil prices edged higher but were set for a weekly decline due to mounting worries about the impact on fuel demand of a widespread resurgence in coronaries infections, as well as some concern about the likely return of exports from Libya.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,853.3; -0.83%

US crude: $39.85; -1.14%

Brent crude: $41.61; -0.79%

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)