TSX futures drop as virus fears cloud recovery hopes

09/25/2020 | 07:50am EDT
A Bay Street sign, the main street in the financial district is seen in Toronto

Futures for Canada's main stock index dropped on Friday as concerns around the economic impact of rising coronavirus infections drowned optimism over new domestic stimulus measures.

Canada's government on Thursday had proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.7%at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% higher at 15,912.26 on Thursday.

Dow e-minis fell 213 points, or 0.8%, while S&P 500 e-minis slipped 20.75 points, or 0.64%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 37.75 points, or 0.35%.

TOP STORIES

Oil prices edged higher but were set for a weekly decline due to mounting worries about the impact on fuel demand of a widespread resurgence in coronaries infections, as well as some concern about the likely return of exports from Libya.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,853.3; -0.83%

US crude: $39.85; -1.14%

Brent crude: $41.61; -0.79%

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 26815.44 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
NASDAQ 100 0.58% 10896.470599 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 10672.266213 Delayed Quote.18.94%
S&P 500 0.30% 3246.59 Delayed Quote.0.19%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.60% 15912.26 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
