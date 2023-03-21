The consumer price index is expected to have eased to 5.4% from a year earlier in February, from a 5.9% rise in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Money-market participants are expecting the Bank of Canada to continue to hold the benchmark rate at 4.5% at its next rate-setting meet in April.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is largely expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the end of its two-day meeting, while some top central bank watchers say it could even pause further rate hikes, given the current banking crisis.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5% at 6:47 a.m. ET.
Contracts tied to oil prices were in gains after the Credit Suisse rescue over the weekend eased global crude demand worries among investors. [O/R]
In company news, Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc said it had completed the acquisition of U.S. auto retailer IAA Inc, weeks after two proxy advisory firms urged shareholders to reject the $7 billion deal.
U.S.-based buyout fund KKR & Co Inc has agreed to sell a 50% stake in Spanish renewable energy company X-Elio Energy to asset manager Brookfield, the two funds said.
In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% higher aided by gains in energy and financial stocks. [.TO]
Dow e-minis were up 268 points, or 0.83%, at 6:47 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 26.75 points, or 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.34%. [.N]
Gold futures: $1,970.1; -0.6% [GOL/]
US crude: $68.61; +1.43% [O/R]
Brent crude: $74.7; +1.25% [O/R]
Feb Existing Home Sales due at 10:00 a.m. ET
($1 = 1.3668 Canadian dollars)
