(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to extend gains on Tuesday, tracking higher crude-oil prices, ahead of inflation data.

The consumer price index is expected to have eased to 5.4% from a year earlier in February, from a 5.9% rise in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Money-market participants are expecting the Bank of Canada to continue to hold the benchmark rate at 4.5% at its next rate-setting meet in April.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is largely expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the end of its two-day meeting, while some top central bank watchers say it could even pause further rate hikes, given the current banking crisis.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5% at 6:47 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to oil prices were in gains after the Credit Suisse rescue over the weekend eased global crude demand worries among investors. [O/R]

In company news, Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc said it had completed the acquisition of U.S. auto retailer IAA Inc, weeks after two proxy advisory firms urged shareholders to reject the $7 billion deal.

U.S.-based buyout fund KKR & Co Inc has agreed to sell a 50% stake in Spanish renewable energy company X-Elio Energy to asset manager Brookfield, the two funds said.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% higher aided by gains in energy and financial stocks. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 268 points, or 0.83%, at 6:47 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 26.75 points, or 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.34%. [.N]

COMMODITIES AT 6:47 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,970.1; -0.6% [GOL/]

US crude: $68.61; +1.43% [O/R]

Brent crude: $74.7; +1.25% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

Feb Existing Home Sales due at 10:00 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3668 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)