Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TSX futures edge higher as investors eye China reopening

12/28/2022 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Wednesday as investors returned from a long holiday weekend to global optimism over China moving towards reopening its economy.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 6:53 a.m. ET, tracking their U.S. counterparts. [.N]

China this month began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year, though hospitals and funeral homes were under intense pressure as a surging COVID-19 wave drained resources.

On the flip side, concerns remained that rising COVID cases could disrupt its economic recovery, pushing down prices of oil. [O/R]

Copper prices hit two-week peak, while gold eased from the six-month high hit in the previous session as the dollar regained strength. [GOL/] [MET/L]

The benchmark Canadian index ended up on Friday as energy shares rose, posting its first weekly gain in three weeks.

The TSX is set to decline for the first time on a yearly basis since 2018, heading into the last week days of trading left in the year.

Canadian equity markets will resume trading for the first time this week, following Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Among individual stocks, miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd said operations at its Cobre Panama mine are continuing as normal as formal talks resumed on Monday with Panama to solve a dispute over the miner's operations.

Northland Capital initiated coverage with "outperform" rating on commercial EV maker Lion Electric.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.85% 84.47 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.42% 1.20769 Delayed Quote.-10.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.74 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.06387 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 2.58% 27.85 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012082 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.01% 0.6334 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 1.62% 601.1082 Real-time Quote.-14.27%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.81% 19506.65 Delayed Quote.-8.09%
THE LION ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.81% 2.72 Delayed Quote.-78.24%
WTI -0.75% 79.235 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Latest news "Economy"
07:14aU.S. safety experts dispute aspects of Ethiopia 737-MAX air crash findings
RE
07:11aRussia's Mishustin says economy shrank by over 2% in 2022
RE
07:08aTSX futures edge higher as investors eye China reopening
RE
07:07aEuro zone bond yields fall after surging in previous session
RE
07:04aNigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
RE
07:03aSempra Energy strikes LNG supply deal with Germany's RWE
RE
06:57aU.S. safety experts dispute aspects of Ethiopia 737-MAX air crash findings
RE
06:57aChile's SQM and supervisors reach tentative agreement to avoid strike: union
RE
06:55aFutures edge higher as investors assess China reopening
RE
06:54aTip by Western intelligence helped Germany catch Russia spy suspect: Spiegel
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2Galaxy To Acquire Helios Bitcoin Mining Facility from Argo Blockchain
3North American Morning Briefing: Caution Continues to Dominate; Tesla S..
4What investors watch out for in emerging markets in 2023
5Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy

HOT NEWS