Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX futures edge higher on oil boost as rate hike concerns drag

04/06/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Wednesday as crude prices rose on prospects of fresh Western sanctions on Russia, with gains capped by concerns over aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices climbed nearly 2% as the United States and its allies were set to impose fresh sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes." Russia denied targeting civilians.[O/R]

The Kremlin said on Wednesday peace talks with Kyiv were not progressing as rapidly or energetically as it would like.

Global stocks slipped and U.S. stock index futures signalled a second day of selling on Wall Street ahead of the minutes from the Fed's March meeting. [GLOB/MKTS][.N]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.7% lower at 21,930.83 on Tuesday, retreating from a record intraday high after comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the central bank. [.TO]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Ontario's ruling Progressive Conservative government plans to raise the hourly minimum wage by 50 Canadian cents beginning in October, in what would be the second hike in an election year for the most populous Canadian province.

Ivey PMI data, due at 10:00 a.m. ET, will likely show the Canadian economic activity eased last month after climbing to three-month high on February.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Endeavour Mining Plc: Berenberg raises target price to C$47 from C$42

Torex Gold Resources Inc: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$22 from C$24

Valens Company: Atb Capital Markets resumes with 'outperform' rating; C$9.50 PT

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,925.8; +0.1%

US crude: $103.75; +1.8%

Brent crude: $103.75; +1.8%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1 = C$1.25)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:07aWirecard investors target EY parent for 1.5 bln euros in compensation
RE
09:06aU.s. fda says currently available vaccines are not well-matched…
RE
09:05aOxford Cannabinoid shareholders reject investor call to overhaul board
RE
09:05aBinance's U.S. unit valued at $4.5 bln in seed funding round
RE
09:03aGold subdued as robust dollar dims appeal; focus on Fed minutes
RE
09:03aTSX futures edge higher on oil boost as rate hike concerns drag
RE
09:01aGreece's PPC to increase coal mining for power supply security -sources
RE
09:00aAirlines body sees higher fares after energy price spike
RE
08:58aBreaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles
RE
08:56aEuropean credit CDS jumps as Fed-speak spooks markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Asian buyers of Russian oil, gas and coal
3HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients
4Gold subdued as robust dollar dims appeal; focus on Fed minutes
5Dubai utility DEWA to raise $6.1 billion in biggest Gulf IPO since 2019

HOT NEWS