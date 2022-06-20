Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX futures edge up after bruising week

06/20/2022 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday after last week's rout, with trading volumes expected to be subdued due to a U.S. holiday.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.4% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.4% lower at 18,930.48 on Friday, closing out its worst week in more than two years on a slide in energy shares. [.TO]

Global stocks on Monday also chalked up modest gains, with U.S. markets closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day. [MKTS/GLOB]

Dow e-minis were up 181 points, or 0.61% at 6:46 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 30.25 points, or 0.82% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 100.25 points, or 0.89%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.

Quebecor Inc has agreed with Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc to buy Freedom Mobile for an enterprise value of C$2.85 billion ($2.19 billion), the companies said on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Quebecor Inc: National Bank Of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

COMMODITIES AT 6:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1835.8; -0.04% [GOL/]

US crude: $109.07; -0.45% [O/R]

Brent crude: $112.17; -0.84% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:20aRussian rouble near multi-year peaks as tax payments loom
RE
04:15aUKRAINIAN REFUGEE INFLUX COULD EASE EURO ZONE LABOUR SHORTAGE : Ecb
RE
04:13a10-year JGB futures rise after U.S. Treasury yields retreat
RE
04:11aMillions in Bangladesh and India await relief after deadly flooding
RE
04:11aFTSE 100 Edged Up; AB Foods Gains as Primark Sales Rebound
DJ
04:10aGermany "very confident" of deal on Sweden, Finland NATO bid - goverment source
RE
04:10aGerman government source says no fundamental differences between…
RE
04:03aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:59aEasyjet ceo says demand continues to be strong, don't anticipate…
RE
03:55aEasyjet ceo says brexit is having an impact on our staff recruit…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS