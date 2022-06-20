TSX futures edge up after bruising week

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.4% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.4% lower at 18,930.48 on Friday, closing out its worst week in more than two years on a slide in energy shares. [.TO]

Global stocks on Monday also chalked up modest gains, with U.S. markets closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day. [MKTS/GLOB]

Dow e-minis were up 181 points, or 0.61% at 6:46 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 30.25 points, or 0.82% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 100.25 points, or 0.89%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.

Quebecor Inc has agreed with Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc to buy Freedom Mobile for an enterprise value of C$2.85 billion ($2.19 billion), the companies said on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Quebecor Inc: National Bank Of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

COMMODITIES AT 6:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1835.8; -0.04% [GOL/]

US crude: $109.07; -0.45% [O/R]

Brent crude: $112.17; -0.84% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)