TSX futures edge up as gold shines, BoC meet in focus

12/06/2022 | 07:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index edged up on Tuesday as gold prices rose, while investors await the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.

The S&P/TSX index futures were up 0.1% at 6:55 a.m. ET, while their U.S. peers were subdued. [.N]

The benchmark Canadian index posted its biggest single-day percentage drop in four weeks in the previous session, dragged down by the energy sector that tracked lower oil prices. [O/R]

Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session, helped by a weaker dollar. [GOL/]

Commodity prices have a major impact on Toronto stocks, as materials and energy companies combined have a near 31% weight on the main index.

The TSX, like its U.S. counterparts has rallied from October lows on hopes that the Federal Reserve and major central banks would dial down their aggressive approach on interest rates.

However, recent data from the United States, including strong services activity data on Monday, has stoked worries that the Fed could keep raising rates aggressively and for longer.

The BoC will be one of the first major central banks to announce the interest rate decision in December, with announcements from the Fed and the European Central Bank to follow next week.

Traders are pricing in a 71.5% chance of a dialed-down 25 basis-point hike from the BoC on Wednesday, though according to a Reuters poll, the central bank will raise its key interest rate by another 50 bps.

In individual company news, Cenovus Energy Inc forecast higher capital expenditure for 2023, as it looks to boost production in response to higher crude prices amid a supply crunch caused by sanctions on Russia.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.38% 0.6732 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRENT OIL -1.54% 81.54 Delayed Quote.10.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.27% 1.22241 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.73396 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -2.83% 26.08 Delayed Quote.68.15%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.05165 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
GOLD 0.57% 1779.77 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.54% 0.012146 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.31% 0.63433 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.19% 20242.26 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.25% 1.36231 Delayed Quote.6.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.39% 63.097 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
WTI -1.81% 75.947 Delayed Quote.6.45%
