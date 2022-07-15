TSX futures edge up as oil prices recover

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose after a U.S. official told Reuters an immediate Saudi oil output boost is not expected, with further support from indications that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates less aggressively than anticipated. [O/R]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was still headed to end the week 3.6% lower, which will be its worst weekly drop in a month, after the Bank of Canada's jumbo rate hike earlier this week pummeled financial stocks and commodity stocks tracked oil and metal prices lower. [.TO]

GRAPHIC: Resource-heavy Toronto index struggles https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jnvwedazgvw/CommodsvCanada.PNG

Commodity stocks, that make up nearly 30% of the resource-heavy S&P/TSX index, have been badly hit this month due to the surge in the dollar, rate hike fears and COVID-19 curbs in China that have stoked demand fears. Energy stocks and material shares have fallen 11.2% and 6.4%, respectively, so far this month.

Dow e-minis were up 101 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.2%. [.N]

Chile's Supreme Court on Thursday ratified the definitive closure of Canada-based Barrick Gold's controversial $8.5 billion Pascua Lama gold and copper mining project, previously ordered to shutter by the country's environmental regulator in 2018.

Gold futures: $1,702.7; -0.2% [GOL/]

US crude: $97.85; 2.2% [O/R]

Brent crude: $101.53; 2.5% [O/R]

