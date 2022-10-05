Advanced search
TSX futures fall ahead of U.S. data

10/05/2022 | 07:15am EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after a two-day rally as investors were on edge ahead of U.S. labor market data due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.7% at 06:49 a.m. ET.

The TSX rallied 5% in the last two days after softer U.S. economic data and a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from Australia stirred hopes for less aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

However, that optimism was short-lived after New Zealand's apex bank lifted interest rates by 50 bps to a seven-year high of 3.5%, its fifth such outsized move and the eighth hike in 12 months.

All eyes are now on U.S. private payrolls data for September due at 08:15 am ET.

A more comprehensive and closely watched nonfarm jobs report on Friday will also be in focus for further evidence that the Fed's tightening measures are having the desired cooling effect on the labor market.

Canadian trade balance and building permits data are also coming in at 8:30 ET.

Weighing on the resource-heavy TSX futures, oil prices slipped ahead of OPEC+ meeting where the producers looked set to agree on a possible output cut later in the day. [O/R]

Oil is one of Canada's major exports, with the energy sector accounting for 19.3% on the TSX.

Dow e-minis were down 229 points, or 0.75% at 06:49 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 28.25 points, or 0.74% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 86.5 points, or 0.74%. [.N]

In individual company news, Link Administration received a bid of A$1.27 billion ($825.37 million) from Canada's Dye & Durham (D&D) for its corporate markets and banking segments, days after D&D's takeover offer for the entire company fell through.

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell in September, while the average selling price edged up slightly from the previous month, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Wednesday.

($1 = C$1.36)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Shashwat Chauhan


© Reuters 2022
