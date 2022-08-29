Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX futures fall as precious metals slide on U.S. rate worries

08/29/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

(Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures fell on Monday, signaling a fresh round of selloff, as gold and other precious metals weakened on the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 7:04 a.m. ET (1104 GMT).

The benchmark TSX index on Friday closed at its lowest level in over two weeks after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell warned the U.S. central bank will continue to raise rates in a bid to curtail inflation even as that causes pain for households and businesses.

Money markets see over a 60% chance that both the Fed and the Bank of Canada will hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in September and expect policy rates to peak between 3.75% and 4% next year.

Shares of precious metal miners will be in focus as gold and other precious metals dropped on the back of a surge in dollar, making it more expensive for overseas buyers. [GOL/]

Prospects of higher interest rates and a jump in yields shot up the safe-haven U.S. dollar to a fresh two-decade peak at 108.98 against a basket of major currencies.

However, crude prices remained supported as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong U.S. dollar. Oil, which edged up 0.3% on Monday, is one of Canada's top exports. [O/R]

Meanwhile on Wall Street, Dow e-minis were down 283 points, or 0.88%, S&P 500 e-minis dropped 40.25 points, or 0.99% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis fell 152.5 points, or 1.21%. [.N]

Canada is taking a second crack at developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export industry on its west coast a decade after soaring costs and indigenous opposition derailed a previous wave of proposed LNG terminals.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aCar ferry carrying 300 people ablaze off Sweden coast - AFP
RE
07:44aBelgium supports energy price caps, suspending trading in EU power crunch
RE
07:41aHungary seeks increased gas supplies from Gazprom -foreign minister
RE
07:38aChina policy steps this year exceed those of 2020 - state media cites premier
RE
07:31aTSX futures fall as precious metals slide on U.S. rate worries
RE
07:26aUkraine says long-anticipated southern offensive has begun
RE
07:25aCorn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hits U.S. crops
RE
07:16aIndian shares close at 1-month low on hawkish Fed stance
RE
07:15aRESTAURANTS' NEW NORMAL : fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff
RE
07:15aUkraine's southern military command says it destroyed more than…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
2BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
5Stocks weak, dollar hot as rate fever strikes bonds

HOT NEWS