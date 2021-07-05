Log in
TSX futures gain as miners, energy stocks track higher commodity prices

07/05/2021 | 07:16am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday, tracking steady gains in gold and oil prices, while volumes were expected to be subdued as U.S. markets were closed for the extended 4th of July weekend.

September quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET as spot bullion and oil prices gained for the fourth and fifth straight session respectively.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.3% higher at 20,226.11 on Friday. [.TO]

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

AGF Management Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$8.50 from C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions: Cormark Securities raises PT to C$11.50 from C$11.00

Ero Copper Corp: Scotiabank raises target price to C$27 from C$26

Mullen Group Ltd: Cormark Securities raises target price to C$16.00 from C$15.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,792.7; +0.5% [GOL/]

U.S. crude: $75.4; +0.3% [O/R]

Brent crude: $76.41; +0.3% [O/R]

($1= C$1.23)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED -0.13% 7.93 Delayed Quote.30.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.38% 0.93044 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.39% 1.71203 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.45% 89.731 Delayed Quote.10.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.28% 0.74562 Delayed Quote.7.48%
ERO COPPER CORP. -1.96% 25.5 Delayed Quote.24.88%
GOLD 0.13% 1789.33 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 76.46 Delayed Quote.46.19%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 0.82% 13.47 Delayed Quote.23.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.17% 0.8676 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.50% 648.2561 Delayed Quote.47.05%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.30% 20226.11 Delayed Quote.16.02%
WTI 0.52% 75.49 Delayed Quote.55.87%
