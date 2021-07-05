TSX futures gain as miners, energy stocks track higher commodity prices

September quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET as spot bullion and oil prices gained for the fourth and fifth straight session respectively.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.3% higher at 20,226.11 on Friday. [.TO]

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

AGF Management Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$8.50 from C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions: Cormark Securities raises PT to C$11.50 from C$11.00

Ero Copper Corp: Scotiabank raises target price to C$27 from C$26

Mullen Group Ltd: Cormark Securities raises target price to C$16.00 from C$15.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,792.7; +0.5% [GOL/]

U.S. crude: $75.4; +0.3% [O/R]

Brent crude: $76.41; +0.3% [O/R]

($1= C$1.23)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)