TSX futures gain as oil prices surge

Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day, with Brent at its highest since October 2018 and heading for $80.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.29% lower at 20,402.66 on Friday, recording its third weekly loss.

The benchmark index has fallen 3% in September, and is on course to snap a seven-month winning streak, on worries about a slowdown in economic recovery, although a recent rebound in commodities has helped limit losses.

Dow e-minis were up 83 points, or 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 68.25 points, or 0.45%.

Rio Tinto, and Canadian union Unifor have reached a labor agreement in principle for the global miner's operations in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, the company said on Sunday.

Granite REIT: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$107 from C$95

Medmen Enterprises Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises to "hold" from "sell"

Nuvei Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $140 from $110

Gold futures: $1746; -0.21%

US crude: $74.88; +1.22%

Brent crude: $79.09; +1.28%

0830 Durable goods for Aug : Expected 0.7%; Prior -0.1%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Aug : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.8%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Aug : Prior -1.1%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Aug : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.1%

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Sep : Prior 9.00

($1= C$1.27)

