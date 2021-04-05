Log in
TSX futures gain as robust U.S. jobs data boosts recovery hopes

04/05/2021 | 07:31am EDT
(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as strong U.S. jobs growth data raised hopes of a global economic recovery, although a drop in oil prices limited gains.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Last week, data showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money.

Oil fell to below $64 a barrel on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States and expectations of a wider demand recovery in 2021.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.54% higher at 18,990.32 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.54% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37%.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 33153.21 Delayed Quote.8.32%
NASDAQ 100 1.82% 13329.514957 Delayed Quote.3.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.76% 13480.105533 Delayed Quote.4.59%
S&P 500 1.18% 4019.87 Delayed Quote.7.02%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.55% 18990.32 Delayed Quote.8.93%
