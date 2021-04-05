TSX futures gain as robust U.S. jobs data boosts recovery hopes

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Last week, data showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money.

Oil fell to below $64 a barrel on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States and expectations of a wider demand recovery in 2021.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.54% higher at 18,990.32 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.54% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37%.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)