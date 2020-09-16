Log in
TSX futures gain on oil boost; Fed decision in focus

09/16/2020 | 08:11am EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

Canada's stock index futures rose on Wednesday, boosted by higher oil prices, as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low when it announces its policy decision later in the session.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.52% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.43% higher at 16,431.27 on Tuesday. [.TO]

The U.S. central bank is expected to give somewhat rosier economic forecasts and a renew pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the world's biggest economy needs to recover from its deepest downturn in decades.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's virtual news briefing half an hour later.

Dow e-minis were up 0.41% at 7:30 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 e-minis gained 0.46%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 0.32%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

A Canadian environmental working group called for billions in spending over the next five years to spur a green economic recovery, a week before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to outline his own plan to parliament.

Oil rose for a second day, gaining more than 2%, as a hurricane closed U.S. offshore production and an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly decreased.

Gold prices rose helped by a subdued dollar.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,964.7; +0.34% [GOL/]

US crude: $39.12; +2.19% [O/R]

Brent crude: $41.39; +2.21% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 27995.6 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
NASDAQ 100 1.43% 11438.87402 Delayed Quote.29.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.21% 11190.324043 Delayed Quote.24.72%
S&P 500 0.52% 3401.2 Delayed Quote.4.73%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.43% 16431.27 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
