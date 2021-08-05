Log in
TSX futures gain on strong corporate earnings

08/05/2021 | 07:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as positive corporate earnings helped investors look past risks around rising inflation and a global jump in coronavirus infections.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.2% lower at 20,329.73 on Wednesday. [.TO]

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11% at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.2%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Bombardier Inc raised its full-year estimates for both revenue and business jet deliveries, as it benefits from a rebound in demand for private jets after the pandemic sapped sales last year.

Oil producer Canadian Natural Resources posted a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, buoyed by higher oil prices, which rebounded from pandemic-driven lows.

Thomson Reuters Corp reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter, with higher sales across its main divisions, and raised its annual revenue forecast.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Endeavour Mining Plc: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$55 from C$54

Nuvei Corp: Scotiabank raises target price to C$109 from C$106

Stantec Inc: BMO raises target price to C$67 from C$65

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,812.7; +0.1% [GOL/]

US crude: $68.28; +0.2% [O/R]

Brent crude: $70.42; +0.1% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Initial jobless claims report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
