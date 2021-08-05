TSX futures gain on strong corporate earnings

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.2% lower at 20,329.73 on Wednesday. [.TO]
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11% at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.2%. [.N]
TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]
Bombardier Inc raised its full-year estimates for both revenue and business jet deliveries, as it benefits from a rebound in demand for private jets after the pandemic sapped sales last year.
Oil producer Canadian Natural Resources posted a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, buoyed by higher oil prices, which rebounded from pandemic-driven lows.
Thomson Reuters Corp reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter, with higher sales across its main divisions, and raised its annual revenue forecast.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]
Endeavour Mining Plc: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$55 from C$54
Nuvei Corp: Scotiabank raises target price to C$109 from C$106
Stantec Inc: BMO raises target price to C$67 from C$65
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,812.7; +0.1% [GOL/]
US crude: $68.28; +0.2% [O/R]
Brent crude: $70.42; +0.1% [O/R]
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
Initial jobless claims report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report [.TO]
Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)