TSX futures hit new high on global rally; focus shifts to BoC rate decision

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday after closing Friday at an all-time high of 20,821.43. [.TO]
All eyes this week will be on an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.
In the U.S. stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05%, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.1%. [.N]
TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]
Kansas City Southern said on Saturday it will start talks with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd because CP's unsolicited proposal to acquire it could reasonably be expected to lead to a better proposal than one made by Canadian National Railway.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]
Bank of Montreal: Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight"
Shaw Communications Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"
Toronto-Dominion Bank: Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1810; -1.17% [GOL/]
US crude: $68.55; -1.07% [O/R]
Brent crude: $72.04; -0.25% [O/R]
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
1000 Employment Trends for August: Prior 109.80
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report [.TO]
Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.26)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)