TSX futures hit new high on global rally; focus shifts to BoC rate decision

09/07/2021 | 07:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index scaled all-time highs on Tuesday, tracking a rise in global stock markets, as investors bet on loose monetary policy against the backdrop of a slowdown in the post-pandemic economic rebound.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday after closing Friday at an all-time high of 20,821.43. [.TO]

All eyes this week will be on an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.

In the U.S. stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05%, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.1%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Kansas City Southern said on Saturday it will start talks with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd because CP's unsolicited proposal to acquire it could reasonably be expected to lead to a better proposal than one made by Canadian National Railway.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Bank of Montreal: Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight"

Shaw Communications Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1810; -1.17% [GOL/]

US crude: $68.55; -1.07% [O/R]

Brent crude: $72.04; -0.25% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 Employment Trends for August: Prior 109.80

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
