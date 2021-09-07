TSX futures hit new high on global rally; focus shifts to BoC rate decision

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday after closing Friday at an all-time high of 20,821.43. [.TO]

All eyes this week will be on an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.

In the U.S. stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05%, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.1%. [.N]

Kansas City Southern said on Saturday it will start talks with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd because CP's unsolicited proposal to acquire it could reasonably be expected to lead to a better proposal than one made by Canadian National Railway.

Bank of Montreal: Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight"

Shaw Communications Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

Gold futures: $1810; -1.17% [GOL/]

US crude: $68.55; -1.07% [O/R]

Brent crude: $72.04; -0.25% [O/R]

1000 Employment Trends for August: Prior 109.80

