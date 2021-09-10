TSX futures inch higher as oil climbs

Oil prices jumped over 1.5%, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida, and as U.S.-China trade hopes gave riskier assets a boost. [O/R]

Domestic employment rate data for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. The country is expected to have added more jobs during the month, compared with the prior period, according to a Reuters poll.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2%as of 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.2% lower at 20,705.27 on Thursday. [.TO]

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.49% as of 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.36%.[.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing potential defeat in a Sept. 20 election, on Thursday used a key leaders' debate to take aim at his main rival, portraying him as weak and ineffective.

Bausch Health Companies Inc has agreed to pay $300 million to settle an antitrust lawsuit accusing it of illegally maintaining a monopoly on diabetes drug Glumetza, enabling a nearly 800% price hike in 2015.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Abc Technologies Holdings Inc: Desjardins initiates coverage with "buy" rating

Agnico Eagle Mines: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Barrick Gold Corp: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$36 from C$37

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1794.4; -0.19% [GOL/]

US crude: $69.29; +1.67% [O/R]

Brent crude: $72.67; +1.71% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for Aug : Prior 149.4

0830 PPI final demand yy for Aug : Expected 8.2%; Prior 7.8%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Aug : Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.0%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Aug : Expected 6.6%; Prior 6.2%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Aug : Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.0%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Aug : Prior 6.1%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Aug : Prior 0.9%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Jul : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.6%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jul : Expected 1.0%; Prior 2.0%

($1= C$1.26)

