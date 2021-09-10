Log in
TSX futures inch higher as oil climbs

09/10/2021 | 07:25am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, tracking higher oil prices, while investors awaited jobs data to gauge the pace of the country's economic recovery.

Oil prices jumped over 1.5%, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida, and as U.S.-China trade hopes gave riskier assets a boost. [O/R]

Domestic employment rate data for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. The country is expected to have added more jobs during the month, compared with the prior period, according to a Reuters poll.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2%as of 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.2% lower at 20,705.27 on Thursday. [.TO]

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.49% as of 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.36%.[.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing potential defeat in a Sept. 20 election, on Thursday used a key leaders' debate to take aim at his main rival, portraying him as weak and ineffective.

Bausch Health Companies Inc has agreed to pay $300 million to settle an antitrust lawsuit accusing it of illegally maintaining a monopoly on diabetes drug Glumetza, enabling a nearly 800% price hike in 2015.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Abc Technologies Holdings Inc: Desjardins initiates coverage with "buy" rating

Agnico Eagle Mines: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Barrick Gold Corp: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$36 from C$37

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1794.4; -0.19% [GOL/]

US crude: $69.29; +1.67% [O/R]

Brent crude: $72.67; +1.71% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for Aug : Prior 149.4

0830 PPI final demand yy for Aug : Expected 8.2%; Prior 7.8%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Aug : Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.0%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Aug : Expected 6.6%; Prior 6.2%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Aug : Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.0%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Aug : Prior 6.1%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Aug : Prior 0.9%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Jul : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.6%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jul : Expected 1.0%; Prior 2.0%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
