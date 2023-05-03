Today at 07:23 am

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Wednesday as investors avoided making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's much-awaited monetary policy decision that would offer more clues on the central bank's rate-hike trajectory.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:03 a.m. ET.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at its policy rate announcement at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), with growing hopes for a pause in further hikes.

Adding to the pressure on futures for the commodity-heavy index, oil prices continued their downward trend as investors fretted about the health of the U.S. economy. [O/R]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil prices dragged down energy shares.

In company news, gold miner Barrick Gold Corp beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit, as higher prices of the metal outweighed a decline in production.

Retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd reported a 6% rise in first-quarter sales, helped by strong demand for essential goods, including groceries and drugs.

Barclays downgraded luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc to "equal-weight" from "overweight".

COMMODITIES AT 7:03 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $2,025.2; +0.09% [GOL/]

US crude: $69.37; -3.2% [O/R]

Brent crude: $73.06; -3.0% [O/R]

($1 = 1.3626 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)