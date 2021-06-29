TSX futures point to higher open, Manulife raises profit outlook

Manulife Financial Corp raised the proportion of core profit it aims to earn from its fastest-growing operations, including Asia and asset management, betting it will be able to capitalize on the continent's rapid wealth growth.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.35% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.42% lower at 20,145.25 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06%.

Enbridge Inc said on Monday it had closed its inaugural sustainability-linked bond (SLB), the first company in the midstream sector to raise sustainable bonds in North America, as it moves a step closer to its environment goals.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1768.8; -0.68% [GOL/]

US crude: $72.51; -0.55% [O/R]

Brent crude: $74.46; -0.29% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Apr : Prior 1.4%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Apr : Prior 13.9%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Apr : Prior 324.9

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Apr : Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Apr : Prior 2.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Apr : Expected 14.5%; Prior 13.3%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jun : Expected 119.0; Prior 117.2

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jun : Prior 40.0

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jun : Prior 23.9

($1= C$1.24)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)