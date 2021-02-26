Log in
TSX futures point to lower open on weaker commodities

02/26/2021 | 07:23am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, tracking weakness in commodities, while analysts awaited data on domestic producer prices for January for further cues on business recovery.

Oil prices fell as a collapse in bond prices led to gains in the U.S. dollar while crude supply is expected to rise in repsonse to prices back above pre-pandemic levels.

Spot Gold fell 0.61% and gold futures shed 0.96%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on producer prices for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.35% lower at 18,235.73 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.51% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.6%.

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canadian banks are likely to see slower growth from their core retail and business banking divisions in the next few quarters due to an uncertain economic recovery, but overall earnings could get a boost as lenders claw back some of the C$20 billion ($15.9 billion) of provisions they took last year.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Boralex Inc BLX.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

GFL Environmental Inc GFL.TO: JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

WSP Global Inc WSP.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1758.3; -0.96%

US crude: $62.42; -1.76%

Brent crude: $66; -1.32%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal income mm for Jan: Expected 9.5%%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Jan: Prior -0.6%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Jan: Expected 2.5%; Prior -0.2%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Jan: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Jan: Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.5%

0830 PCE price index mm for Jan: Prior 0.4%

0830 PCE price index yy for Jan: Prior 1.3%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Jan: Prior -83.19 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Jan: Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Jan: Prior 1.2%

0945 Chicago PMI for Feb: Expected 61.1; Prior 63.8

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Feb: Expected 76.5; Prior 76.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Feb: Prior 86.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Feb: Prior 69.8

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Feb: Prior 3.3%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Feb: Prior 2.7%

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Jan: Prior 1.9%

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.75% 31402.01 Delayed Quote.4.43%
NASDAQ 100 -3.56% 12828.310749 Delayed Quote.3.21%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.52% 13119.430702 Delayed Quote.1.79%
S&P 500 -2.45% 3829.34 Delayed Quote.4.51%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.41% 18223.54 Delayed Quote.4.53%
