TSX futures rise ahead of CPI data, oil ticks up

12/21/2022 | 07:01am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday ahead of a key domestic inflation reading, while higher oil prices offered support to the commodity-heavy index.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5% at 6:46 a.m. ET.

Investors will be keenly watching a Canadian CPI reading coming out at 8:30 a.m. ET, a crucial stepping stone in gauging the Bank of Canada's monetary policy stance.

The central bank had hinted earlier this month that its unprecedented tightening campaign, with interest rates sitting at a more than 14-year high, was near an end.

Oil prices rose after data suggested a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snowstorm that is expected to hit U.S. travel. [O/R]

Gold prices eased as the dollar firmed. [GOL/]

The benchmark Canadian index closed up in the previous session, snapping a four-day losing streak as resource and financial shares rallied.

Among single stocks to look out for, BlackBerry Ltd said the sales cycles for its cybersecurity software have become longer and it expects the current macroeconomic environment to pose more challenges in the near term.

First Quantum Minerals fell more than 3% on Tuesday as the market awaited a response from the Canada-based miner to Panama's order that it halt operations at a major copper mine in a dispute over taxes.

($1 = 1.3627 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 0.36% 5.63 Delayed Quote.-52.37%
BRENT OIL 2.22% 81.43 Delayed Quote.2.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.70% 1.20995 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.7331 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.06072 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. -5.63% 25.98 Delayed Quote.-14.17%
GOLD -0.15% 1814.07 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012084 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.79% 0.62923 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.55% 19306.89 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.20% 1.36305 Delayed Quote.7.98%
WTI 1.86% 77.587 Delayed Quote.0.69%
HOT NEWS