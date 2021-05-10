Log in
TSX futures rise as gold, oil prices gain

05/10/2021 | 07:24am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as gold prices gained on low interest rate hopes, while oil prices rose after a cyberattack on a U.S. pipeline operator sparked supply concerns.

Spot gold was up 0.46% at $1,838.4 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,842.91 on Friday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,840. [GOL/]

Brent crude was up 0.64% at $68.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.54% to $65.25. [O/R]

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.9% higher at 19,472.74 on Friday. [.TO]

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.29% and S&P 500 e-mini futures had gained 0.07%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.3%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

One person was killed in a shooting on Sunday at the main terminal at the international airport in the Canadian city of Vancouver, authorities said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

West Fraser Timber Co: BMO raises target price to $99 from $80

Spin Master Corp: Scotiabank raises target price to C$45 from C$39

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,839.4; +0.45% [GOL/]

US crude: $65.25; +0.54% [O/R]

Brent crude: $68.72; +0.64% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Apr: Prior 102.40

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.21)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
