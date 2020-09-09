TSX futures rise as oil prices steady; BoC decision eyed

Canadian equities posted hefty declines in the previous session, bogged down by weak global risk sentiment after a deep selloff in technology stocks on Wall Street.

AstraZeneca on Wednesday paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant, dimming prospects for an early rollout.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.8% at 7:45a.m. ET.

Expectations ran low for the Bank of Canada to make any changes to its policy rate, with economists expecting the central bank to keep borrowing costs at 0.25%.

A Reuters poll showed the Bank of Canada is expected to stay on hold till at least until the end of 2022, despite data suggesting to some analysts that the economy is recovering faster than the central bank expected.

At 7:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 143 points, or 0.52%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 25 points, or 0.75% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 167.5 points, or 1.51%.

TOP STORIES

British Columbia on Tuesday ordered the closure of all nightclubs and Ontario delayed an easing of remaining restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as Canada reported a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Yogawear maker Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about the holiday season and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit to fall as much as 20% due to higher marketing expenses.

Canada's Husky Energy said on Wednesday it would undertake a review of its West White Rose Project in the country's Atlantic region, following suspension of major construction in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

