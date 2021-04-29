TSX futures rise on firmer oil prices, Fed's dovish stance

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday showed optimism about domestic economic recovery, but said it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support with so many workers still left jobless by the pandemic.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:27 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.95% higher at 19,356.95 on Wednesday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 132 points, or 0.39% at 07:27 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 28 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 144.5 points, or 1.04%. [.N]

Ontario will introduce three paid sick days for all workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospitals struggle through a third wave of infections largely driven by coronavirus variants passed through workplaces.

Struggling Canadian tour operator Transat AT is very close to reaching a financial aid deal with the federal government involving a loan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Autocanada Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$41

CGI Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$110 from C$105.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:27 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,776; +0.1%[GOL/]

US crude: $64.7; +1.3% [O/R]

Brent crude: $68.16; +1.3%[O/R]

MAJOR U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 GDP advance for Q1: Expected 6.1%; Prior 4.3%

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q1: Expected 2.4%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 549,000; Prior 547,000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 3.614 mln; Prior 3.674 mln

1000 Pending sales change mm for Mar: Expected 5.0%; Prior -10.6%

